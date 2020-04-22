Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 6.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 2.71% of Tompkins Financial worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. State Street Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 145,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,121,000.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TMP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,103. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.