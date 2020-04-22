Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 133,287 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 354,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 1,846,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.