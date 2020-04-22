Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 886,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,392,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 7,714,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

