Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

