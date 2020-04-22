Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, hitting $186.48. 4,243,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.99. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.