Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,620. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $160.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

