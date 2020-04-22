TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $8.58. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 603,945 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

