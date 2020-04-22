Traders Buy High Volume of Chubb Put Options (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,045 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 82.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.69.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

