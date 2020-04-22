Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,489 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 641 put options.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 7,607,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,522. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 219.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

