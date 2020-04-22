Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,750 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 510,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,373. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock worth $10,319,088. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

