TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.19

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.56. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 496,857 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

