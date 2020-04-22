Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
NYSE:TRV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
