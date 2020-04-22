TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

