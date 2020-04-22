TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.8% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.