TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $21.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.63. 909,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,119. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

