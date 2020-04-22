TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 8,783,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

