TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 3,142,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.