TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 129.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $789,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.35. 5,962,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,314. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

