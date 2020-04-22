TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.92 on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

