TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Pool by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 218,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.