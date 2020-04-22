TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,925,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

