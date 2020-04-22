TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $10.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

