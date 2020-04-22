TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,510,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,965. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

