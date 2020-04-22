TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after acquiring an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after acquiring an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 9,031,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,766,868. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

