TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. 2,711,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

