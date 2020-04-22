TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,371 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $294,169.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,503,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,896,416.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $1,361,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,902,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,963,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,777. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

