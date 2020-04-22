Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Reduced by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Trip.com Group worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $421,412,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 6,309,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,288. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

