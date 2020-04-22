Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Nomura in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.80 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 362,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,592. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

