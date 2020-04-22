Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $126,116.15

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $126,116.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033591 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00045083 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.64 or 1.01315728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

