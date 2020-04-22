Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Reduced by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.