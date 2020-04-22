Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Argus

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target reduced by Argus from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 7,737,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,384. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

