TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Given $5.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRST traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 67,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,627. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

