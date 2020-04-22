Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 25%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 173,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Unigold (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

