Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 2,880,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

