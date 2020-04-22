Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

UNP traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,672. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

