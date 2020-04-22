United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.15.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.