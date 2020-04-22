United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.15.
Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
