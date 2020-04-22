United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.81. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 344,052,133 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,777,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

