United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 118.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 13,203,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.