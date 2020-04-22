United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,818,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

