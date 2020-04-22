United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

UTX traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

