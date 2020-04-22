United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

