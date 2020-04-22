UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

UrtheCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., formerly Longford Energy Inc, is engaged in developing and launching the High Definition (HD) video stream of Earth, from the International Space Station (ISS). The Company provides near-live HD video feed of Earth, from space. The Company is in partnership with space organizations, such as the Russian Space Agency.

