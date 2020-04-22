USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,235.3%.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 373,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,101. The company has a market capitalization of $769.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

