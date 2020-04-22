USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $721.55 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $721.55 million and $428.67 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coinsuper and Coinbase Pro.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.02571684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 726,966,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,126,531 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Poloniex, FCoin, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Crex24, Korbit, CoinEx, Hotbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.