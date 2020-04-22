USDK (USDK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.58 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.55 million and approximately $65.58 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

