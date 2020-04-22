Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 17,055,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,273. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.