Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 22,090,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

