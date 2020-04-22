Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,931 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 17,500,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

