Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. 780,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

