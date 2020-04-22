Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.90. 82,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

